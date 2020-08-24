Upgrade, don’t replace your old computer: Troubleshooting tips to enhance workstation’s performance

In the worst case scenario, the PC comes to a grinding halt while downloading or accessing heavy files, many a time the computing device runs out of storage space.

It’s been close to five months since many people started working from home, a considerable time period during which we have subjected our computing devices (laptops and desktops) to intense scrutiny and heavy workloads—office work, studying online, gaming, etc. So, is your PC running slowly? I am sure many have experienced this; those who have not simply dread the moment when the PC begins to slow down, application load time increases, and images, videos and text appear on the screen at a snail’s pace. Personal-speak, this reviewer experienced this ordeal first-hand.

In the worst case scenario, the PC comes to a grinding halt while downloading or accessing heavy files, many a time the computing device runs out of storage space. This phase begins with repetitive reboots, deleting your temp files and doing a disk clean up, every time your system begins to crawl. But from here things just get worse, don’t they?

Looking for faster, smoother and seamless PC performance in a budget? It’s simple – Upgrade, don’t replace! “PC upgrade is an essential development for your machines, so the workflow, productivity and efficiency remain unhampered,” says Jaganathan Chelliah, director – Marketing for India region at Western Digital. With tight budgets in these extraordinary times, at both business and personal level, we require a low-cost but efficient solution and upgrading your PC is one such way to find the best of both worlds—budget-friendly and effective resolution. Here are a few quick fixes to update your PC to boost its performance without having to dig deep into your pockets:

Replace old hard disks drives with Solid State Drives (SSDs)

The easiest, quickest and one of the most effective ways to get your PC working faster is upgrading the storage drive. An upgrade to internal SSD from an existing hard disk drive will result in dramatic difference in performance and efficiency. Hard disks are slow to respond to the data requirements of your CPU and RAM. Whether you’re working, creating, casual gaming or processing large amounts of data, an SSD powered PC will offer high speeds to do more, faster. What’s more, it will take less power, thereby extending the battery life of your laptop.

Also, check if your PC has an NVMe or a SATA slot. One of the top options you have is the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD that will offer super fast speeds. However, if your PC motherboard doesn’t support NVMe technology you should go for WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. The SSDs are available in capacities of upto 4TB and 1TB, respectively. So give a performance boost to your PC by installing SSDs from leading storage companies like Western Digital.

Ramping up the RAM

Expanding your PC memory is also extremely beneficial. A RAM upgrade ensures the PC runs faster. Cost of memory upgrades vary based on your PC and the amount of memory required. For tasks such as video editing or gaming, the more RAM you have, the better is the output. For casual usage the RAM enables you to have more apps working in the background and have more tabs open without causing a lag. A minimum of 4GB RAM is fine for general use. Upgrading to an 8GB RAM will result in improvements, especially if you indulge in mid-level gaming and video editing.

GPU Upgrades for the gamers

Not everyone would require upgrading their graphics card. A GPU upgrade makes sense while looking for extra performance or functionality for advanced games or computationally complex programs for statistics and data mining. However, if you’re a professional gamer, then it should be the first thing you upgrade for quality 3D animation. While purchasing a GPU remember to check the resolution of your monitor for the best outputs. If your CPU is old, make sure your new graphic card is compatible with the processor.