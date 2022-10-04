Update your Chrome browser, says CERT-In

The government of India has warned Google Chrome users and suggested to update the browser immediately. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or as it is called CERT-IN has detected several loopholes in Google Chrome’s desktop version.

Formed by Indian Department of Information Technology in 2004, CERT-In stands for the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and is an information technology (IT) security organisation mandated by the government of India. Its purpose is to keep an eye on cybersecurity threats – phishing and hacking, report on vulnerabilities and promote effective IT security.

What does the CERT-In say?

CERT-In issued a report saying that the users who are running Chrome versions prior to 106.05249.61 for Mac or Linux and 10.05249.61/62 for Windows are affected.

It further adds that the latest vulnerabilities found in Chrome may pave the way for hackers to access your system remotely and run arbitrary code or render the targeted system inoperable.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome for Desktop due to Use-after-free in CSS, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Developer Tools, Use-after-free in Survey, Use-after-free in Media, Insufficient policy enforcement in Developer Tools, Use after free in Assistant, Insufficient policy enforcement in Custom Tabs, Use after free in Import, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in VPN, Incorrect security UI in Full Screen, Use after free in Logging, Type confusion in Blink, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Safe Browsing, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents, Use after free in ChromeOS Notifications,” CERT-In says.

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service condition on the targeted system,” it adds.

How to stay on the safer side?

First of all, check your Chrome’s version and if it is prior to 106.05249.61 for Mac or Linux and 10.05249.61/62 for Windows – update it to the latest version, as suggested by the CERT-In.