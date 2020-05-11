Untouch Band: Stay safe, stay healthy with this band

Untouch Band is a personal companion that helps you get rid of the unconscious habit of touching the face by training your mind with a mild vibration.

According to various studies, we touch our face almost 600 times a day; this touch is known to be the primary cause for multiple infections and diseases including Covid-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stresses that in these times of social distancing, the most important distance you need to maintain is the one between your hands and your face. Public health officials have also been consistently promoting washing-of-hands as a way for people to protect themselves from the coronavirus. However, this virus can live on metal and plastic for upto 8 hours, so simply washing hands may not be enough.

Realising this need, a bunch of inventors, researchers and designers—Iftikar Khan, Ravi Kumar and Shrishail Pattar from New Delhi and Bengaluru—went on a mission to find a solution for people to not touch their face and contribute to the society. After a few days of brainstorming and research they found that a wearable band is the best option and that led to the innovation of ‘Untouch Band’.

Untouch Band is a personal companion that helps you get rid of the unconscious habit of touching the face by training your mind with a mild vibration. It sounds an alert when you are about to touch your face. It is a complete healthcare band that also comes with a thermometer and takes note of your body temperature at all times. There’s Bluetooth connectivity, multiple gesture support, an active motion tracker, plus all-day battery. The app

supports iOS11+ and Android 5.0+.

Untouch Band is designed to help you become aware of the unwanted behaviours such as physical movements of the hands that are repetitive, and focused on the body. Some of these behaviours include hair pulling (trichotillomania), nail-biting (onychophagia), skin picking (excoriation disorder) and thumb sucking. This band generally works best with behaviours related to hand motions near the head, and face. Priced at a modest Rs 2,000, this band can be pre-booked on the Untouch Band website .

Estimated street price: Rs 2,000