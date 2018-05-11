Unmissable discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8! Whopping Rs 22,000 off – How to buy online

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched last year which caused a lot of buzz in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched last year which caused a lot of buzz in the market. The device was the successor to Samsung Note 7, which reportedly had a heating problem. With the launch of Galaxy Note 8, Samsung rectified all the problems of the smartphone and made a device that was adored by all. The smartphone came with a launch price tag of Rs 62,700. However, if you are looking to buy a new phone then this beast of smartphone from Samsung makes sense given the discount it has to offer.

On payment aggregator site Paytm, the smartphone is listed at a price of Rs 59,900. However, you can get a flat Rs 10,000 off if you buy the smartphone from paytmmall.com. When you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 you will need to put in coupon code – SAM10K – in order to get the flat Rs 10,000 off. This means that the smartphone can be bought for a maximum of Rs 49,900. The cashback of Rs 10000 will be credited back to your Paytm wallet after 12 days of shipment. However, you can get the price down further. If you have an old smartphone, then you can exchange the same and get maximum of up to Rs 12,000 off. This means that the effective price at which the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be bought is Rs 37,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs a huge 6.3 inch Quad Hd+ display. The smartphone comes loaded with 64GB of onboard storage whereas the RAM on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a whopping 6GB. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs Dual 12MP cameras which have optical-image-stabilization and 2X Optical Zoom. For selfies, the front of the smartphone has an 8MP sensor. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a non-removable Li-ion 3300 Mah battery. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets Exynos 8895 10Nm octa-core processor with 2.3Ghz + 1.7Ghz and has a Mali-G71 Mp20 GPU. OUt of the box, the smartphone comes with Android 7.1 (Nougat).