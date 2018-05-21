Unmissable discount on Apple iPhone 7! How to avail over Rs 18,000 off

iPhone 7. (Reuters)

Flipkart on May 16 ended its Big Shopping Days Sale and now is giving its customers a chance to get their hands on Apple gadgets under Apple Week Sale. The e-commerce giant kicked off the sale on Monday, and will go until May 27. The e-retailer is offering discounts across Apple devices which include iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 among others. An interesting offer that Flipkart is offering is on Apple 7. The smartphone is priced at Rs 46,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 15,000 discount on exchanging old devices. However, the offer will vary according to the device a customer will exchange. Also for ICICI debit and credit card holders, there is a 10 per cent discount. The total discount in the price after all this will be Rs 18,199.

iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available for Rs 46,999 while iPhone 7 Plus (128 GB) is priced at Rs 66,999. iPhone 7 Plus sports a dual-rear camera and comes with 128GB storage on board.

Other iPhone devices that have been put on sale:-

1- iPhone X and 8: The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs 85,999 for the 64 GB variant while iPhone 8 will be available at Rs 62,999 for the 64 GB version. The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 72,999. Flipkart is offering iPhone X (256 GB) for Rs 97,999 from its original price of Rs 1,08,930.

2- iPhone 6 series: The smartphone is available for Rs 33,999 for 32 GB, while the iPhone 6s Plus is priced at Rs 38,999 for 32 GB. The cashback scheme on ICICI Bank credit card also applies to these phones. As for iPhone 6, it is priced at Rs 23,999 and also has cashback scheme. For those seeking for a budget iPhone, the iPhone 6 is one of the cheapest options in the sale and with the cashback, it will costs even lower, possibly under Rs 20,000.

3- Apple AirPods: AirPods are wireless headphones offers by Apple and are listed at a price of Rs 11,4999 during the one-week long sale.