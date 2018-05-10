Unlimited benefits at just Rs 199 per month because Reliance Jio Postpaid is here – Check top offerings

JioPostpaid: Avail unlimited benefits at cheap prices.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced its new postpaid plan and has promised that it will redefine the postpaid services in India. The all-new JioPostpaid will be available for subscription from May 15, 2018. JioPostpaid will mark a paradigm shift in the way postpaid services are offered and consumed, just like Jio did with its prepaid services, the company said in its official statement.

Here is what JioPostpaid is offering – Top benefits:-

– Customers will receive pre-activated services without any interruptions, under the company’s Zero-Touch experience. It will include voice, SMSes and international calling.

– Effectively, consumers will be able to get unlimited plans, with an Auto-Pay feature, that ensures zero-click payments. In addition, users can check e-bills in real time, with an email notification at the end of every month. Under the Zero-Touch, JioPostpaid users will get a new feature called Always-On.

– Under the JioPostpaid monthly plan, the company has introduced various schemes. Under Rs 199, customers will get 25 GB data, and premium subscription to all the Jio apps. Also, JioPostpaid subscribers can consider international voice calling from 50p per minute, and this rate will apply for US and Canada. These calling rates will not include any service charges, and will be offered without the need for a security deposit amount.

– Moreover, the JioPostpaid international roaming services will be made available under one-click activation, without any additional charge.

– Under these packs, the company will offer unlimited data and voice benefits across circles that offers voice calls ar Rs 2/min, data at Rs 2/MB and SMSes at Rs 2.

– With the 10-10-10 roaming plan, JioPostpaid users will get the aforementioned services for Rs 10.

– The company also is offering ‘International Roaming – Unlimited Packs for all Jio Customers’.

– Under the Rs 575 pack users will get unlimited voice, SMS and data benefits. Local calls in international destinations and calls to India and 250 MB or megabytes of high-speed data per day are offered. After consumption of daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This postpaid plan of Jio is valid for one day.

– Under the Rs 2875 pack, JioPostpaid offers unlimited voice, SMS and data benefits. Local calls in international destinations and calls to India and 250 MB of high-speed data per day. After consumption of daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This postpaid plan of Jio is valid for seven days.

– Under the Rs 5751 pack, JioPostpaid offers unlimited voice, SMS and data benefits. Local calls in international destinations and calls to India and 5GB of high-speed data per day. After consumption of daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This postpaid plan of Jio is valid for 30 days.

How to join JioPostpaid without changing your existing number?

Customers can opt for mobile number portability (MNP) to shift to Jio’s postpaid offering. Jio will offer home delivery and activation of SIMs conveniently. Customers will be required to complete eKYC process