Union Budget mobile app launched as Government gears to deliver ‘unprecedented’ paperless Budget 2021 on Feb 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Union Budget mobile app on Saturday, January 23, ahead of Union Budget 2021-22. The mobile app, available for both Android and iOS, is designed to provide union budget information to various stakeholders including citizens of India at the click of a button. This information will be accessible after the completion of the budget speech by the Finance Minister in the Parliament on February 1.

Union Budget mobile app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad. Alternatively, the app will also be available for download from the union budget web portal—https://indiabudget.gov.in.

Union Budget mobile app will support English and Hindi languages. According to the Finance Ministry, the app will have a “user-friendly interface,” giving users access to broadly 14 different union budget documents, including Annual Financial Statement (Budget), Demand for Grants (DG) and Finance Bill. Some of the ‘key’ features being highlighted by the ministry include “downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links.”

The Union Budget 2021-22 proceedings will be different than usual. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the government has decided to deliver this year’s budget in completely ‘paperless’ form. Something like this has never happened before with the government calling it an ‘unprecedented’ initiative ahead of D-day.