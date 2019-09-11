Unified communication platform: Avaya offers video-as-a-service in India

Vishal Agrawal, managing director – India and SAARC, Avaya

Given the changing workplace culture, unified communication major Avaya has introduced video-as-a-service in India with the launch of Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360 in India and Avaya Equinox Meetings Online (AEMO), a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service. The CU360 is a compact all-in-one video collaboration unit with full HD 1080p performance that can turn any space into a video collaboration room.

The new video solutions are available on a subscription basis and delivered over public, private, or hybrid cloud. Moreover, Avaya has completely redefined the Huddle Room experience. Whether subscribed to as a service or purchased, the Avaya IX Collaboration Unit 360 is an all-in-one huddle room solution that enables one-click meeting entry. It can be set up in about two minutes and is designed for ease of use. In fact, setup time and ease of use is comparable to that of a desktop phone.

Avaya IX Collaboration Unit is a next-generation device that fully integrates with the business unified communication (UC) platform, inter-operates with standards-based video infrastructure, and allows the cloud-based applications of choice to be run and shared. It is the first all-in-one collaboration solution that delivers all that the cloud has to offer to the huddle room. It is also available at a price point that is expected to disrupt existing Huddle Room market economics.

A subscription based service, AEMO can access Avaya Equinox Meetings Online for free for the first three months, after which the video conferencing platform comes at an affordable charge of 10 paise per minute.

Vishal Agrawal, managing director – India and SAARC, Avaya India, says, “As meeting spaces become highly agile and flexible, they necessitate immersive and engaging audio, video and display system technology. With innovative features and seamless plug-and-play functionality, the CU360 is ideal for use by individual workgroups, small to midsize businesses and large enterprises for collaboration. The integration of Avaya Equinox Meetings Online in the unit makes it an even more attractive proposition by providing teams with user-friendly and productive collaboration capabilities.”

The collaboration unit can access and run cloud-based Android applications, enabling users to use their choice of cloud-based collaboration tools. The unit comes with two cables along with Wi-Fi connectivity, an integrated microphone array and Bluetooth peripheral connectivity, thus being easy to install. Designed for contextual collaboration, the CU360 identifies users and preferences, offering tools and applications suitable to the business activity. And with control via mobile app, it is tailored for the future of collaboration.