Unhackable internet system for smart cities?

By Rahul Chhabra

Smart cities of future need to graduate to a new internet paradigm for safety of people whose lives are dependent on government computer infrastructure, most of which are vulnerable to cyber-saboteurs similar to those featured in Bruce Willis starrer Live Free or Die Hard, says a group of US-based IT experts which claims to have developed a new “impregnable” and “unhackable” super cloud with cyber security technology that functions as an entire platform.

Talking to FE during a visit to New Delhi, the cyber security experts shared a glimpse of their technology which they claimed had the potential to offer immunity to internet-based systems which are vulnerable to cyber attacks like the defacement of Indian websites by Pakistani hackers who manage to breach New Delhi’s cyber space.

“Your technology has to be superior to the hacker… to be a good guard you have to defeat the worst guy,” said Bruce Khavar, chief of Cyber Advance Technology (CAT) who takes credit for creating Operation Technology and Operation Centric Network (OT-OCN)—a system not visible to hackers but capable of securing the existing internet-based computer infrastructure.

Looking to offer his system and services to Indian authorities striving to develop over 100 smart cities with major stress on e-governance and paperless communication for “ease of living”, Khavar said, “The present internet system has no immunity. Hackers can break into government networks and cause havoc.”

“The internet was not made for its present purposes, as it was not designed around security whatsoever. This endangers absolutely every internet user, business owner, government and agency. Without even knowing it, personal information, finances and data is stored and passed around each and every time we open our search engine,” said Khavar, who is based in Berkeley.

“When a company or institution sets up OT-OCN in its system, it can completely block external hacking attempts even when the system is connected to the internet like in the current environment,” he said, sensing an opportunity in India that has set an ambitious target on developing smart cities.

While looking to showcase the new technology, offering it to government agencies, cyber defence experts and aiming to tie-up with potential partners and technical educational institutions like Indian Institute of Technology, CAT has claimed that the new technology is a value proposition as it is affordable and would not need much change in the existing hardware. Khavar claimed OT-OCN has already proven its superior cyber security capabilities by being adapted by major corporations and institutions worldwide, including the US government.

On future prospects, he said, “If you have a good gene, growth is just a matter of time.” Expressing hope of finding more takers for his technology, among Indian government set-up and corporates, he asserted that the company is very careful about not giving the technology to rogue nations or entities prone to employ “aggressive computing” or using it for cyber attacks that are also seen as weapons of an “undeclared World War III”.