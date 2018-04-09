Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy S8 can be grabbed at almost OnePlus 5T price; here’s how to avail offer

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red colour model in India

Samsung last month launched the newer Galaxy models – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – in India. The smartphones come with significantly bumped up features and specifications over the predecessors – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – however, the design of both the families look nearly identical. While the Galaxy S9 smartphones come with top-of-the-line specifications at a price north of Rs 50,000 in India, the Galaxy S8 smartphones still are one of the best Android phones that you can buy today. On Monday, Samsung released the Burgundy Red colour variant of the Galaxy S8 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also recently received a price drop in India, making the smartphones comparatively affordable. The Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB variant is now available to buy at Rs 49,990, the Galaxy S8+ 64GB model price has come down to Rs 53,990, and the Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 64,900. Now, you can buy the Galaxy S8 64GB model for as low as Rs 39,990 in India. This limited-period discount makes the Galaxy S8 cost almost as much as what the OnePlus 5T is priced at.

Paytm Mall is selling the Galaxy S8 at the recently slashed price of Rs 49,990. On top of that, the e-commerce website is offering a Rs 10,000 cashback on the purchase of the handset. To avail the cashback, the customers need to visit the Samsung Shop website and search for the Galaxy S8 handset. Upon reaching the listing, you will see all the four colour options – Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, and the newly-launched Burgundy Red. The same screen will show you an option to buy the smartphone from Paytm Mall with additional Rs 10,000 cashback. However, you can only buy the first two colour models on Paytm Mall as the Orchid Grey colour model is sold out while the Burgundy Red colour variant isn’t listed yet.

Samsung says that the offer is valid up to April 30, 2018. Also, you will be required to make the payment using credit cards, debit cards, net-banking, digital wallets or through UPI at the checkout. After the order is placed, the product will be delivered within four days, however, the cashback of Rs 10,000 will be credited to the customer’s Paytm wallet after 45 days from the date of delivery of the product. If you buy the Galaxy S8 using EMI option, you will get the cashback after paying back the amount, in addition to 45 days after that.