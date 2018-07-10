Unbelievable Redmi Note 5 Pro can be yours at just Rs 4! Here is how to avail this amazing offer

Xiaomi has kicked off its fourth Mi anniversary celebrations. (Reuters)

Xiaomi has kicked off its fourth Mi anniversary celebrations. The company has listed multiple gadgets under its anniversary sale at a dirt-cheap price – Rs 4. The sale will be held from July 10-12 at 4 PM every day. The three-day sale will be LIVE for regular customers until July 12. One of the most interesting offers is on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 14,999. For that user will have ‘login’ and ‘play’ to get the offer.

Apart from this, there are other gadgets such as Mi LED Smart TV 4 (55-inch), Redmi Y2, and Mi Band 2 are also up for grabs. Under the fourth Mi anniversary, Xiaomi is also hosting special discounts sale, blockbuster sales, limited-quantity offers.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:-

Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone was launched in India in February 2018. The smartphone boasts a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The phone sports a 4GB RAM and packs 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Talking of the camera, the Redmi Note 5 Pro boasts a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. It measures 158.60 x 75.40 x 8.05 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 181.00 grams.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.