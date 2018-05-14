Unbelievable price! Buy Honor 9 Lite for as low as Rs 900 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Honor 9 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G VoLTE connectivity

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is underway and there are big discounts, exchange offers, and cashbacks up for grabs on a range of smartphones. While we have seen some most popular smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 5 that can be purchased at a price as low as Rs 898, there are plenty of other smartphones that are available at a good price. The Honor 9 Lite, which has been quite a popular smartphone in India in the price range of sub-Rs 15,000, is now available for the lowest price.

The Honor 9 Lite can be availed at a price as low as Rs 900. Now, this price point comes with the caveats. Flipkart is offering the Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model at Rs 9,999. Now, if you have an old smartphone that you no longer want to use, such as OnePlus 3T, you can put on exchange for a discount of Rs 9,000. Subtracting the exchange amount of Rs 9,000 from the already discounted price of Rs 9,999 makes the Honor 9 Lite cost Rs 999. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 to the HDFC credit card holders. If you happen to be one, you can further avail a discount of 10 per cent i.e., Rs 99.9, bringing the final price of the Honor 9 Lite down to Rs 900.

There is also the option of No Cost EMI payments starting at Rs 1,667 per month, but for the actual discounted price of Rs 9,999. If you are able to bring down the price to Rs 900 by following the aforementioned steps, you wouldn’t possibly need that. Flipkart is also offering a Buyback guarantee offer on the Honor 9 Lite worth Rs 99. The Buyback guarantee makes sure that the customers, who are fond of changing their smartphones once in every six months or a year, get the best value on their old phone.

For the specifications, the Honor 9 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G VoLTE connectivity. It runs EMUI 8.0 skin on top that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC coupled with three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The storage on the device can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Honor 9 Lite packs a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 428ppi pixel density.

For photography, the Honor 9 Lite touts four cameras – two cameras on each side. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary camera on both the sides, wherein the rear camera setup is coupled with PDAF and LED flash module. The Honor 9 Lite packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood that is rated to deliver a talk time of up to 20 hours on 3G connectivity and a standby time of up to 24 days. The connectivity options in the handset include Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB with OTG support.