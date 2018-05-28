UNBELIEVABLE deal! Buy Redmi 5 at Rs 834, also get 100GB free 4G data

Redmi 5 was launched in December 2017.

Amazon India has a very lucrative deal for customers. The e-commerce giant is offering Redmi 5 at an unbelievable discount. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 7,999 for the 16GB variant. However, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 that brings the price of Redmi 5 sharpy down to Rs 7,165. The new price after the exchange offer is Rs 834. Nonetheless, customers need to note that the exchange offer may vary on the basis of the mobile phone they chose to trade with.

Another offer that Amazon is offering is ‘Jio Redmi offer’ to customers is an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 with 100GB 4G data. The offer is only valid for Jio users. Amazon has given a 10-day window for those who wish to replace their Redmi 5 if they find any defect in the device or are not satisfied by its performance.

Redmi 5 specifications:

Redmi 5 smartphone was launched in December 2017. The smartphone sports a 5.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels at a PPI of 282 pixels per inch. Redmi 5 is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes with a 3GB RAM. The smartphone also packs a 32GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD.

Talking of the camera, Redmi boasts of a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Redmi 5 runs Android 7.1.2 and is powered by a 3300mAh non-removable battery. It measures 151.80 x 72.80 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 157.00 grams.

The Redmi 5 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.