Unbelievable but true! This 7-year-old kid earned whopping $22 million through YouTube videos – How he achieved the big feat

Ryan ToyReview is the top-grossing YouTube channel (Source: Ryan ToyReview/ YouTube)

YouTube’s highest-earning star is a seven-year-old kid who runs a channel that has videos on toy reviews. Ryan, who owns a YouTube channel named Ryan ToyReviews, brings home a whopping $22 million revenue off his review videos. According to the data revealed by Forbes, Ryan beat Jake Paul by a margin of $500,000, leaving him on the second spot.

Ryan ToyReviews is a YouTube channel created by Ryan’s parents in 2015. Little did they anticipate back then that the channel would grow to become the higher grosser of the year, which, according to the estimates by Forbes, was calculated between June 2017 and June 2018. The channel had 17.3 million subscribers and around 26 billion views at the time of writing.

Jake Paul, who has over 17.6 million followers on his YouTube channel with the same name, lagged behind Ryan ToyReview by $500,000 in terms of generated revenue. Forbes said in its estimates that $1 million out of the $22 million total is generated by the advertisements that precede the review videos while the rest is brought about by sponsored content.

Ryan told NBC in an interview that the kids liked watching the videos on his channel because he is “entertaining” and “funny”. The toys reviewed by Ryan in his videos have been found to have been sold more than they could actually be otherwise. Walmart, the biggest commerce platform in the US, started selling an exclusive line of toys and clothing that were branded Ryan’s World. Earlier this year, Walmart signed a deal with Ryan to sell the exclusive products in around 2,500 stores in the US, as well as the website.

Other YouTube channels that were named in the top 10 list, as per the data revealed by Forbes, include Dude Perfect (#3), Daniel Middleton (#4), Jeffree Star (#5), Markiplier (#6), Evan Fong (#7), Jacksepticeye (#8), PewDiePie (#9), and Logan Paul (#10). Logan Paul’s earnings from his YouTube channel have plummeted ever since his channel was temporarily blocked over the backlash against videos allegedly showing a dead body of a suicide victim, for which he later issued an apology.