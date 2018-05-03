Unbelievable but true! Huge discount of Rs 26,766 on Huawei P20 Pro – How to avail

Huawei P20 Pro is now available on Amazon India. The Huawei smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999.

Huawei P20 Pro is now available on Amazon India. The Huawei smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999. However, this price is achieved when Amazon is giving away Rs 5,000 off flat. The smartphone, at the time of launch, came with a price tag of Rs 69,999. What is interesting is that soon after the launch, you can get the smartphone by paying less price.

If you are interested in the triple camera lens powered smartphone then, you can get Rs 5,000 off if you purchase Huawei P20 Pro with Axis Bank credit/ debit card. This is a limited time offer from the bank, and only one phone per card can be bought by using Axis Bank cards until May 7. Huawei P20 Pro can be bought by using no-cost EMI which is available on Amazon India.

You can get an additional discount of Rs 6,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. However, the maximum discount on offer from Amazon India is Rs 16,766 which includes the additional discount of Rs 6,000.

That means, if you want to buy the smartphone then, you can get a total discount of Rs 26,766. Rs 5000 flat off from Amazon India, whereas Rs 5,000 can be stricken off from the smartphone if you happen to use Axis Bank credit/ debit card. Further, on exchange, you can get Rs 16,766 off.

What is additional is if you buy the smartphone and you are a Vodafone prepaid/postpaid subscriber, then you can avail a maximum of up to 100GB of free data. However, this data will be valid for 10 months.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications:-

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that touts triple cameras on the rear. The triple Leica-branded camera setup consists a 40MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP f/2.4 lens with 3X optical zoom. Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ display with 1080×2240 pixels resolution. Huawei P20 Pro gets its power from HiSilicon Kirin 970 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As much as 4000mAh battery can be found on the P20 Pro.