​​ ​
  4. Unbelievable but true! Here’s how you can buy iPhone 6s Plus (32 GB) for Rs 19,999

Unbelievable but true! Here’s how you can buy iPhone 6s Plus (32 GB) for Rs 19,999

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today. At the time of the launch, the iPhone 6s Plus 64 GB variant used to sell for Rs. 82,000 and the 128 GB variant for Rs. 92,000.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 3:04 PM
Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today. Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today. The Apple iPhone 6s Plus was touted as one of the most advanced smartphones of its time. At the time of the launch, the iPhone 6s Plus 64 GB variant used to sell for Rs. 82,000 and the 128 GB variant for Rs. 92,000. However, there is a 32 GB variant as well for the smartphone, which is now listed at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for as less as Rs 19,999.

On Flipkart, a sale for Apple products is going on. Under Apple Week, many other iPhones are listed at a discounted price as well. What makes the offer exciting is that Apple Week sale is for a limited period time only. This sale started on April 3 and will go on until April 9. The iPhone 6s Plus is listed at Rs 38,999 after a discount of Rs 10001 as claimed by Flipkart.

The listed price will seem a bit too much for a smartphone which is almost three years old. However, you can get if for less price as Flipkart is giving away a cashback of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. What you have to keep in mind is the fact that the cashback is applicable when you buy iPhone 6s Plus on EMI. You can get more discount as well.

There is also an exchange offer for the iPhone 6s Plus on Flipkart. The maximum benefit you can get from the exchange offer is a whopping Rs 16,000 off.

This means that iPhone 6s Plus can be bought at a total discount of Rs 19,000 (Rs 16,000 off from exchange benefits + Rs 3,000 cashback from ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction). If you fulfil the criteria set by Flipkart, then you can buy the iPhone 6s Plus with 32 GB of internal storage at Rs 19,999. And at this price point, it gives a tough competition to its opponents such as Moto X4 and Honor 9 Lite.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 6s Plus gets a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. iPhone 6s Plus Apple 64-bit, A9 processor and rock a 2GB RAM. This iPhone 6s Plus gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Siddharth Sethia
    Apr 8, 2018 at 11:25 pm
    I am definitely unfollowing you guys with all the stupid inaccurate headlines u put. How is exchange value calculated into the nett price of a product. Trust me a walk in the courts is long overdue
    Reply
    1. Fayaz Khan
      Apr 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm
      For getting an exchange discount of 16000/-, we gotta replace with atleast Apple 7s. 😂
      Reply
      1. Aj Verma
        Apr 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm
        Author is "Anpad"..
        Reply
        1. Finance Trainer
          Apr 8, 2018 at 9:21 pm
          Stupid click bait. Grow up ! Don't write something which is iconoclastically paradoxical. I am going to make sure to report this blog on my channel and blog and spread the word. This is the 5th one I have seen this week. Enough said !
          Reply
          1. Venkatesh S.V
            Apr 8, 2018 at 7:36 pm
            The author of this article either brainless or this is an sponsored article. Shame on u guys.
            Reply
            1. Ajaykumar Tiwari
              Apr 8, 2018 at 7:04 pm
              What's for those who for any reasons doesn't have 19,999/_. The notification sender knows it or not is diffe issue. Irrelevant ad.
              Reply
              1. Dinesh Golani
                Apr 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm
                Stupid reporting ...dont the people writing these columns have any sense
                Reply
                1. Pallavi Reddy
                  Apr 8, 2018 at 6:37 pm
                  : indian s4u
                  Reply
                  1. Pallavi Reddy
                    Apr 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm
                    Great post. : indian s4u
                    Reply
                    1. Pallavi Reddy
                      Apr 8, 2018 at 6:35 pm
                      Nice article. very useful Indian s4u
                      Reply
                      1. Akshat Bhardwaj
                        Apr 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm
                        I genuinely want to know who writes these stupid articles for you? Please fire him/her for sake of your "Financial Express". Do you even check on what phones does Flipkart's exchange gives a discount of Rs.16000? Go type in your expensive iPhone 7 or Galaxy s8. That is when you get a discount of 16k. And i pretty much sure the content writer for this article must be dumb enough to exhange his/her iPhone 7 for the iPhone 6s Plus to get a discount of Rs. 16k. Please research enough before posting such bullcrap to get more views through attractive les and catchy headlines. It shows up on my news feed. So, thank you for wasting my time. I had to sign in to comment on this article.
                        Reply
                        1. Load More Comments

                        Go to Top