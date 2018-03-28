​​ ​
  4. Unbelievable but true! Buy Moto Z2 Play for just Rs 6,000, here’s how

Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone by Motorola which has the support for the Moto Mods is listed at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce company is holding a Moto Fest Sale on its website.

Published: March 28, 2018 6:54 PM
Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone by Motorola which has the support for the Moto Mods is listed at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce company is holding a Moto Fest Sale on its website. If you add a rupee to the price tag, you can get Flipkart protect, which essentially a damage protection plan for smartphones. During this sale, the smartphone comes with a flat discount of 21 per cent or as much as Rs 6,000 from the e-commerce giant. However, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the maximum exchange discount of up to Rs 16000.

This means that all you need to pay is Rs 6000 and an old smartphone to get the best possible price for Moto Z2 Play. However, it should be noted that you can get the maximum discount only if you exchange the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Now, exchanging your Apple iPhone 7 Plus for a Moto Z2 Play doesn’t make sense, however, this is the only way to get the maximum possible discount from the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Moto Z2 Play listed on Flipkart. Moto Z2 Play seen listed on Flipkart.
Moto Z2 Play with exchange. Moto Z2 Play with the exchange.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus was launched in September 2016, whereas Moto Z2 Play was launched in June 2017. The only advantage Moto Z2 Play has over Apple iPhone 7 Plus is the ability to sport Moto Mods.

Moto Z2 Play specifications

Being a mid-2017 device, Moto Z2 Play did not have the bezel-less design, however, gets a 5.5-inch Full HD OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood it packs, an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 clocked at 2.2GHz. It gets a standard 64 GB of internal memory with 4 GB of RAM. However, there is a microSD card support to expand the storage. The camera on Moto Z2 Play is 12MP sensor f/1.7 and PDAF Laser Focus. On the front, it gets a 5MP, 85-degree lens for selfies along with a front-facing flash. The battery on this one is a decent 3000 mAh.

  1. Rashid Makur
    Mar 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm
    Which exchanges iPhone 7 plus for Moto Z2 play
    Reply
    1. Akshay Kulkarni
      Mar 29, 2018 at 2:52 pm
      I don't know if you read this post before publishing, but it is full of crap. Fishy headings may bring you viewers on 1 post, but that ain't coming back
      Reply
      1. Karthikeyan
        Mar 29, 2018 at 12:57 pm
        Che thoo. Naya. Is this a news. Who will exchange apple iphone 7 for moto z4.
        Reply
        1. SNK007 HD
          Mar 29, 2018 at 11:40 am
          Go search cex at Google they are ing iPhone 7 at 22000rs cash and we can moto z2 without paying extra. This is cheating
          Reply
          1. SNK007 HD
            Mar 29, 2018 at 11:39 am
            If u iPhone 7 at in.we u will get 22000rs cash itself
            Reply
            1. nischay rout
              Mar 29, 2018 at 11:15 am
              Writer is a huge dumb fuuuk . Because he/she thinks somebody will exchange his iPhone plus in 16.5 k. Stop writing wrong headlines ash-holes. Or get another if you are not getting paid well .
              Reply
              1. Michael Jordan R Sangma
                Mar 29, 2018 at 9:39 am
                And what kind of a fool would exchange an iphone 7 for z2 play and pay extra cash.
                Reply
                1. Rohit Gulati
                  Mar 29, 2018 at 9:38 am
                  A Moto for an iPhone 7 plus tradeoff .... HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Omg this is hilarious . Who wrote this article . Applause . Deep respect ... Hahahahohohohohahahahaha
                  Reply
