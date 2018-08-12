Unbelievable! Airtel offers Samsung Note 9 for just Rs 7,900 – Here is how to get

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. (Source: Airtel Store)

It has only been a couple of days since Samsung announced its new flagship device Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York. The smartphone manufacturer has already started the pre-booking for the phone through online retailers and Samsung’s own online site. However, as expected, the phone has been priced on the higher side. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The other variant which comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage costs Rs 84,900 in the country.

To make it affordable for the customers, various offers have been announced including no-cost EMI using Credit Cards or Bajaj Finserv cards, cashback offers, and free gifts. But, one deal that stands out is from Airtel. The telecom operator is selling Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for just Rs 7900 on its online store.

The phone can be pre-ordered from the Airtel store by paying a one-time down-payment of Rs7900. However, the customers will have to sign up for a 24-month contract with Airtel, and pay Rs 2999 monthly. By the end of this period, they would end up paying Rs 71,976, plus the Rs 7900 down-payment which will take the total cost to around Rs 80,000.

As part of the contract, the customers will get 100GB of data per month, Unlimited calling, Handset Damage Protection, and one-year subscription to Amazon Prime. The pre-booking which started on August 10 will end on August 21 and the shipping will start on August 22.

By pre-booking, the customers will also become eligible to purchase the Samsung Gear Watch at a discounted price of Rs 4999. This is probably Samsung’s way to clear the Gear stock before the Galaxy Watch is released.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Specifications, Features

The flagship device comes with a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a QHD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and a massive 512GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available that accepts another 1TB of storage.

It has the same cameras as Galaxy S9+, the dual 12MP sensors, one with dual-aperture, and the other a telephoto lens. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back below the camera unit. A heart-rate scanner is also present at the back.