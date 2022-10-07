Unable to find your contacts on WhatsApp? Here’s how you can solve this issue | Tech Tips

Popular messaging platform, WhatsApp is well-known for people connecting with people around the world. However, sometimes people are stuck when they are unable to find their contacts. They are stuck in the dilemma that what could have gone wrong.

Here are a few steps as to you solve this issue for both Android and iPhone smartphones.

Here’s how to turn on WhatsApp contacts for iPhone:



Make sure you have the updated version of WhatsApp on your smartphone.

To update, go to App Store on your iPhone, and click on your profile on the extreme right side.

You will find a section named ‘Available updates.’

Update WhatsApp from there. If the app is already updated then the update option won’t be visible.

Once the app has been updated, open settings and scroll down to the Privacy option.

After tapping on Privacy, click on the Contacts option.

Upon opening the Contacts screen, several apps will be listed which require access to contacts.

Toggle to the WhatsApp app for switching on the Contacts option.

Once all these steps are completed, your WhatsApp will now have access to the contacts.

Here’s how to turn on WhatsApp contacts for Android:



Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Go to the Privacy WhatsApp option.

Click on the ‘Contacts’ option.

Switch on the Contact permission from the menu.

If the recently added WhatsApp contacts are still not showing up on your contact list on an Android smartphone. Here’s what you can do:

Open WhatsApp on your device.

Click on the Compose message button situated at the right-hand side bottom of the screen.

Tap on the three dots situated horizontally on the right corner.

Select the Refresh option.

By doing this, the app will most probably show newly created contacts on the app.

