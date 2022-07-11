ULTRAHUMAN: A device that gets you closer to your body

There’s a new metabolism-tracking wearable developed by an Indian startup that’s generating excitement in tech industry circles. We are talking about the Ultrahuman Ring from Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman. The latest innovation in wearable technology complements the existing suite of biomarkers that the firm’s Ultrahuman platform tracks, to deliver powerful, and real-time metabolic biomarkers data. Basically, the Ultrahuman Ring (Rs 18,999) will measure movement, sleep and the body’s energy dynamics in real-time, offering intelligent activity or recuperation advice to help you live healthier.

The Ring provides a minimal form factor with no screen or vibrations, keeping you away from constant notifications. You check your details on the app when you want to. It also comes with a power-packed 5-day battery life. While it is comfortable to wear, the Ultrahuman Ring is designed to endure rough usage, says Mohit Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Ultrahuman – Vatsal Singhal is the startup’s other co-founder. The product works standalone or in combination with Ultrahuman M1, the existing advanced glucose monitoring platform . “We have always believed in biomarkers in terms of their capacity to make health optimisation more efficient,” says Kumar.

Ultrahuman co-founders Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal (L to R)



“With the Ultrahuman Ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way. For example, you could figure out how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by lack of sleep. This is a great leap in the world of biomarkers and allows us to study factors concerning human health in a unique and much more impactful way than before,” he adds.

Ultrahuman is a venture-backed startup that has raised $25 mn to date. Their investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, and a number of marquee founders and angel investors, including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer.