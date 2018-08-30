Ultimate ears wonderboom review: Sweet sound, elegant looks

A work of fine art, the Wonderboom Freestyle Collection is the latest lineup to join the Ultimate Ears (a brand of Logitech International) family of portable, seriously waterproof, go-anywhere speakers.

There’s a design revolution of sorts presently under way in the field of Bluetooth speakers. These days, these wireless audio devices come in different shapes and sizes—cylindrical, drum or tube shaped, even saucer-like. They are pleasing to look at and look great in living rooms, kitchens, offices, bathrooms. Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom is one such super-portable speaker with a big personality. A work of fine art, the Wonderboom Freestyle Collection is the latest lineup to join the Ultimate Ears (a brand of Logitech International) family of portable, seriously waterproof, go-anywhere speakers. You can enjoy crisp, clear sound with big, beautiful bass—everywhere you go. The device is available for Rs 6,995, there’s also a two-year limited hardware warranty. We take a look at some of its key features.

The Wonderboom speaker range comes in five colours: Concrete, Avocado, Patches, Raspberry and Unicorn. Out of the box, the speaker is pretty light and trendy to look at and will add a graceful note to any space. Not just a tough speaker, company officials also term it as a worry-proof device; it is the perfect companion for showers, pools, beaches, muddy fields and rainy days. If it gets dirty, it can just be rinsed off. The Wonderboom is IPX7 rated, so it can be immersed in water upto one meter for up to 30 minutes. It is even drop-proof from up to five feet. It floats on its own and sports a hanging loop so it can be easily attached to any bag.

The Wonderboom emits a 360-degree sound with balanced bass. This super-portable speaker even lets you play and pause your music without touching your phone. There’s a button on the top of the speaker that lets you play, pause and skip.

Despite its small footprint,the Wonderboom speaker delivers clear, room-filling sound. It is even capable of playing very loud and will fill small to medium sized rooms with sound. The speaker has a 10-hour battery life and 100-foot wireless Bluetooth range. And, if you think one Wonderboom sounds great, you’ll love how they sound together. Turn things up by connecting two Wonderboom speakers together with the press of a button. In summary, make a statement with loud sound and bold style with this Ultimate Ears speaker.

-Estimated street price: Rs 6,995