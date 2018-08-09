Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle Collection wireless speaker launched in India – From price to specs, check key details here

UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection speakers will be available this month

Ultimate Ears, the Logitech-owned audio device manufacturer, has rebooted its India product line with the launch of the Wonderboom Freestyle Collection speaker. The UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection speaker is diversely rich in colours, which the company thinks corresponds to the vibes, namely, Concrete, Avocado, Patches, Raspberry and Unicorn. The portable and wireless speaker will be available to buy at Rs 6,995 this month via Croma stores and other leading retail stores across the country.

The UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection comes with 360-degree surround sound with balanced bass, says the company in a release. The speaker is IPX7 rated, which means that it can withstand water immersion up to one metre for as long as 30 minutes. Besides, it is “drop-proof” from up to five feet-height as the speaker maintains its balance by floating “on its own”. There’s a small hanging loop that makes it convenient to hang anywhere.

There is a 10-hour battery life on the UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection speaker. It has a 100-foot Bluetooth wireless connection range and it can be paired with any Bluetooth output device. There are five buttons in total – a volume up button, a volume down button, the Bluetooth connect button, a power on/off button, and a play/pause button. The volume buttons are conspicuously a part of the speaker’s design.

Commenting on the launch of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle Collection speakers, Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech, said, “The new collection by Ultimate Ears is all about expressing yourself. You curate your playlist and personal style – why not have a speaker that reflects that style too? Wonderboom Freestyle Collection gives you big sound and the freedom to express your style in a trendy, tough and worry proof speaker. The new collection strengthens the Ultimate Ears portfolio for the Indian market with industry leading speakers across entry, mid and premium range.”