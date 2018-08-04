UIDAI number on mobiles: What things can come preloaded on your phone?

Almost all the phones have some inbuilt or preinstalled apps. For example, Google has inbuilt apps like Google maps, YouTube, Google drive etc

Amid the furore over Aadhaar helpline number being pre-stored without user consent on certain mobile phones, the UIDAI said that it has not asked any device maker or service provider to include its toll-free number on mobile phones. The UIDAI also clarified that the number 1800-300-1947 appearing in the contact list of Android phones is an “outdated and invalid” helpline number.

Distancing itself from the backlash it faced on social media over the default inclusion of ‘1800-300-1947’ in the contact list of Android phones, the Unique Identification Authority of India said in a statement that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI toll free number and some vested interests are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. Amid heightened privacy concerns, many on social media have questioned how the UIDAI helpline number had crept into their smartphone contact list.

For mobile users who freaked out on seeing the Aadhaar toll free number on their screens, here’s a list of what comes preloaded in your phone:

1. Service Provider Apps

These are the Select apps recommended by the service providers like Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio etc. Vodafone has an Amazon Prime Video app inbuilt for their users whereas Airtel gives its users the AirtelTV app.

2. Phone Maker

Smartphone makers have their own apps inbuilt in their handsets for their buyers. Samsung gives their customers apps such as Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Samsung Notes etc. The newsmaker “One Plus 6” has an inbuilt heart rate monitor and also a slo-mo feature in the camera app.

3. Android

Android devices come with a built-in software called Verify Apps, which regularly checks to make sure all apps are behaving on your device. If a harmful app is detected, Verify Apps will display an alert or block the app entirely. Fingerprint API lets users unlock their device, securely sign in to apps and check out on Android Pay and the Play Store, all with the tap of a finger.

4. Apps

Almost all the phones have some inbuilt or preinstalled apps. For example, Google has inbuilt apps like Google maps, YouTube, Google drive etc. Calculator, Calendar, Compass or even Contacts are the preinstalled apps in every phone.