U&i PRIME SONIC 1 & 3 SPEAKERS: A great choice for music lovers

We have been living with the new coronavirus for months now. As the pandemic lingers on, it’s understandable that people are tired of taking health precautions. Restrictions are easing bit by bit, schools are reopening, people have started attending their workplaces, families and friends are often seen gathering at gardens and homes for some quality time together. Studies have shown that music can buoy your mood and fend off pandemic-related depression; you can enjoy complete audio entertainment experience with a new range of audio equipment from U&i. Recently, this fast-growing homegrown gadget accessories and consumer electronics firm added two Sonic speakers to its Prime range of products. We got both the products for review, let us check out their key features and performance.

U&i Prime Sonic 3 Speaker (Rs 1,399)

Truly speaking, listening to your favourite tunes anytime and anywhere becomes fairly easy with U&i Prime Sonic series. Sonic 3 is a budget Bluetooth speaker with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology. It has a 10W output and offers up to eight hours of music playback on a single charge, thanks to its 1,800mAh battery. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, this device supports multiple input options including USB, Micro SD Card Reader, and 3.5mm Aux-in port for up to 10-meter range.

Appearance-wise, it is a very stylish speaker that features a IPX4 waterproof design (meaning it’s certified to be protected from small splashes of water). I loved the build quality of the speaker; it can withstand moderate rough usage or accidental falls, as might be common during outside gatherings. In almost half volume, you can set the room grooving. Sound quality is crisp, the Bluetooth connection with your mobile phone or laptop is top-notch. It is an outdoor-oriented speaker that is quite portable. It is battery-operated and has a built-in carrying handle, so you can easily take it with you when you’re on the move. Overall, it has a balanced, neutral sound profile suitable for listening to many different types of audio content.

U&i Prime Sonic 1 Speaker (Rs 699)

Highly affordable at Rs 699, this new speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and offers 3W output. One can easily enjoy music streaming with U&i Sonic 1, as it supports multiple input options including USB, Micro SD Card Reader and 3.5mm Aux-in port. It comes with a rugged style design and offers up to four hours of playtime on a single charge. The Sonic 1 Speaker supports a transmission range of 10 metres, has battery capacity of 800 mAh and allows 1.5 hours battery charging time.

This speaker can also get amazingly loud, with little compression present at maximum volume, so your audio sounds clean at louder volume levels. In sum total, it’s a fine choice if you’re looking for a good stereo Bluetooth speaker on a tight budget.