U&i Express Power Bank: Enjoy a quick charge for your device

A power bank is an easy-to-use device when there is no wall socket available and you need to charge your mobile phone. The power banks of today are so advanced you don’t need to make a choice on which one to pick, but it is pertinent to pay attention on what devices are compatible with it. With its simple yet appealing design, build-quality and minimal weight, Express Power Bank from the gadget accessories and consumer electronics firm U&i can be a good pick. It comes with 10,000 mAh charging capacity and can slip easily into your pocket as compared to other bulky power banks.

Express Power Bank is a new addition to the company’s existing line-up of power banks. It is a good blend of design, style and utility. Basically, Express is a third generation power bank and is made of a superior quality alloy plastic shell which makes it dust and shockproof. It boasts of an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating or short circuits.

With a powerful battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, Express Power Bank also comes with multiple and fast charging capabilities and can charge the devices at faster speeds. One can also charge/connect up to two devices of 5V simultaneously. The Express Power Bank comes with one free C-to-C charging cable. It consists of a high-quality Lithium polymer battery and is available in shiny black colour that can complement any of the connected devices.

KEY FEATURES

Fire, dust and shock proof

Pocket size and lightweight

10000mAh battery capacity

1 Input ports (Micro)and

2 Outputs with 5V devices compatibility

Available in Shiny Black

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999