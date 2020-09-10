U&i Check Power Bank: Never let your phone run out of juice

Check has been made using a good quality alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof.

Ever wondered why your phone battery drains out quickly? Well, the number of apps on your device and the frequency with which they are used for a range of activities, from social media browsing to shopping and ordering food online, takes a toll on the battery. Even with rapid advancements in technology, mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices still have batteries with limited capacity, subsequently driving the demand for power banks. While they are in much demand these days, affordability of power banks is also driving their market growth.

U&i, a fast-growing gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has debuted its all-new power bank Check, priced at Rs 2,799. A combination of style and utility, it comes in a good design and build quality. It can easily slip into your pocket as compared to other bulky power banks. Available in shiny Black colour, it can complement any of the connected devices.

Check has been made using a good quality alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof. It boasts of an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and short circuits. With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, it comes equipped with an LED battery indicator. Check can charge your devices at a faster speed with its quick charging feature. You can charge/connect upto five devices of 5V simultaneously. The most unique feature is its four in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8 and Lightning connectors.

Long story short, keep your phone topped up with battery while you’re on the move with this power bank. The best part, it comes at a reasonable price. This power bank is fairly light (about the same weight as your average mobile phone), will fit in most pockets nicely, and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799