UBON X-PLANET SOLAR POWERED SPEAKER: It hits the right notes with a trekker

If you are an outside person who does a lot of biking, trekking or generally hang out with friends, the best way to add to the excitement is through a wireless speaker. These are portable and super-easy to connect. But even better are solar powered wireless speakers; these are portable, versatile and the best part is, these use the energy of the sun to play.

How these work is pretty simple. The speakers contain solar panel cells somewhere on the surface, collect sunlight and use the panels to convert that solar energy into useable electricity. It’s that easy.

New Delhi-based gadget accessories and consumer electronics brand UBON has debuted one such speaker, SP-115 X-Planet solar powered true wireless speaker (TWS). Priced at a modest Rs 1,699, the newly launched speaker is equipped with interesting features like USB charging, LED Flashlight, portable speaker, FM Radio, Support TF card etc. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

UBON X-Planet speaker comes in four stylish colours—Black, Sky Blue, Blue, and Red. It comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack upto 10 meters operating range.

This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. The speaker weighs 300g and comes with a splash proof and dustproof body.

I really liked the style of this UBON creation; it resembles a radio transistor from the eighties, yet it’s very modern and fun to hold and look at. The build quality is sturdy so it can withstand accidental falls, the device looks cool and when it comes to sound quality, it’s very well balanced.

In spite of its (relatively) low price you’re getting a lot for your money here. It’s slick design means the X-Planet won’t look out of place in your home, while a sturdy build and a decent battery life make it ideal for listening to music outdoors.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,699