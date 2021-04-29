  • MORE MARKET STATS

UBON X-PLANET SOLAR POWERED SPEAKER: It hits the right notes with a trekker

By: |
April 29, 2021 2:00 AM

SP-115 X-Planet is a solar powered speaker that can get loud and not distort at higher volumes

This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. The speaker weighs 300g and comes with a splash proof and dustproof body.

If you are an outside person who does a lot of biking, trekking or generally hang out with friends, the best way to add to the excitement is through a wireless speaker. These are portable and super-easy to connect. But even better are solar powered wireless speakers; these are portable, versatile and the best part is, these use the energy of the sun to play.

How these work is pretty simple. The speakers contain solar panel cells somewhere on the surface, collect sunlight and use the panels to convert that solar energy into useable electricity. It’s that easy.

Related News

New Delhi-based gadget accessories and consumer electronics brand UBON has debuted one such speaker, SP-115 X-Planet solar powered true wireless speaker (TWS). Priced at a modest Rs 1,699, the newly launched speaker is equipped with interesting features like USB charging, LED Flashlight, portable speaker, FM Radio, Support TF card etc. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

UBON X-Planet speaker comes in four stylish colours—Black, Sky Blue, Blue, and Red. It comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack upto 10 meters operating range.

This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. The speaker weighs 300g and comes with a splash proof and dustproof body.

I really liked the style of this UBON creation; it resembles a radio transistor from the eighties, yet it’s very modern and fun to hold and look at. The build quality is sturdy so it can withstand accidental falls, the device looks cool and when it comes to sound quality, it’s very well balanced.

In spite of its (relatively) low price you’re getting a lot for your money here. It’s slick design means the X-Planet won’t look out of place in your home, while a sturdy build and a decent battery life make it ideal for listening to music outdoors.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,699

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. UBON X-PLANET SOLAR POWERED SPEAKER It hits the right notes with a trekker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SOUNDCORE MOTION+ SPEAKER: Impressive sound for the size
2NEW THREATS: Hackers capitalise on Covid-19
3Netflix makes finding new shows and films easier with ‘play something’ recommendation feature