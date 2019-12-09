Ubon SW-11 smartwatch: Digital wonder, striking price

In addition, the SW-11 smartwatch comes up with a 1.3-inch IPS colourful display including 150 mAh battery with an attractive seven days of standby time on single charge.

Smartwatches can do many things that your smartphone can’t. Benefits include tracking your heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level, plus showing notifications. However, they tend to be expensive. New Delhi-based gadget accessory brand UBON has debuted a smartwatch SW-11 with in-built GPS tracker at a modest price of Rs 2,199. It is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, looking to keep a tab on their daily activities.

Inspired by traditional chronographic designs, the SW-11 is crafted with a smart design by combining it with bigger LED screen, longer battery backup with a standby backup time of 7 days, GPS tracker, LTE connectivity and built-in GPS functionality. With IP-65 waterproof design, the UBON SW-11 smartwatch can run alternate activities at the same time —that includes plenty of features to care for your health with features such as activity tracker, blood pressure monitor, calorie counter, pace tracking and goal completion reminder.

It has been observed that an alarming number of people are struggling with their sleep because of their busy schedule. Towards this, this UBON device comes with a smart attribute which can help to track sleep quality.

From the colour touchscreen, you can choose different pre-installed apps to access local weather forecasts, alarms, timer, daily status overview including heart rate and the sports tracking options.

In addition, the SW-11 smartwatch comes up with a 1.3-inch IPS colourful display including 150 mAh battery with an attractive seven days of standby time on single charge. It is available in green colour variant with two straps in the box. It has full smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more. Also, it is compatible with iOS as well as Android phones by connecting with Wearfit app through the phone.

In my short-term usage, the UBON smartwatch came across as a perfect daily companion to keep you informed and active. Daily step, calorie and distance tracking are a given and motivate you to get up more often. The reflective always-on display is easily readable in bright sunlight or indoors and shows all of your phone’s app notifications such as calendar alerts, text messages (you can read the full text), emails, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc.

Every sport tracking mode provides detailed statistics and GPS maps to track time, speed, pace, stride length, heart rate zone, elevation, burned calories and more. The watch can provide detailed sleep tracking like duration, deep sleep and light sleep phases as well as awake times.

In short, this UBON smartwatch is a worthy device on a budget.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,199