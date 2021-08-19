UBON SP-40 solar speaker: Enjoy all kinds of music under the sun

When bored with your playlist, switch to the FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

There is a tendency to assume that solar-powered speakers are not so tech advanced, are difficult to maintain and problem-prone. Take my word, these speakers can be extremely easy to maintain. All that one needs to do is clean them on a regular basis to prevent dirt and dust from covering the solar panels. I suggest the use of a microfibre cloth to wipe off these panels. Other than that, they are extremely portable, quite tech advanced with a plethora of features, they even work on cloudy days and the best part is, they go a long way in enhancing your image as a green person, seriously.

A solar powered speaker is the best solution for the outdoor music experience when you don’t have electricity access. A few months back, we had the SP-115 X-Planet solar powered true wireless stereo (TWS) speaker from New Delhi-based gadget accessories and consumer electronics brand UBON. Recently, it added one more member to its Solar Bluetooth Speaker series; it has introduced SP-40, priced at Rs 2,499. The speaker offers a continuous power backup of up to four hours and supports FM/Radio, TF Card, Dual Torch with Solar, USB Port.

The SP-40 solar speaker measures 12 x 6 x 8.5 cm in body dimensions, it weighs 480g and comes equipped with features like USB charging, dual torch with solar charging panel, control button, FM Radio, support for TF card and more. It has Signal to Noise ratio of 85 dB and peak power handling of 12W. It comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack. This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. When bored with your playlist, switch to the FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

UBON SP-40 Solar Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 2,499 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The best thing is you can easily carry them and connect seamlessly for a better user experience. A good, outside music companion.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499