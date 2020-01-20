Ubon SP-135: This speaker is a good combo pack

Published: January 20, 2020 2:12:10 AM

The SP-135 is a speaker, power bank, selfie stick and a torch in a portable form factor.

ubon, ubon speakerhe device can be easily be connected to a laptop, tablet, phone, etc.

These days, wireless speakers come in all shapes and sizes. But imagine if you could get a speaker, a power bank, a selfie stick and a torch, all in one portable device? Sounds amazing but UBON, a Delhi-based accessories firm, has made this happen with its new product—SP-135 multifunctional 5-in-1 speaker. It has a small portable convenient design that makes it easy to carry anywhere.

With our lives being on the go, portability of devices is a priority. Keeping this trend in mind UBON’s new device not only offers a powerful portable speaker and power bank capabilities, but it also packs a torch and a selfie stick, making it the ideal choice for those looking for an all-in-one product. The device can be easily be connected to a laptop, tablet, phone, etc.

Essentially a wireless speaker with selfie stick and priced at Rs 2,499, UBON SP-135 is a work of fine craftsmanship developed at the company’s audio labs. It packs a great punch of deep bass. Connected to a music source, a user can enjoy an impressively crystal clear sound. The speaker comes with a 15-hour battery backup and a selfie stick; this portable device lets you charge your device as well. There’s fast charging power and long hours of standby time on Bluetooth, courtesy a 2000 mAh battery that gives you a playtime of up to 15 hours. Plus, there’s a selfie stick with 360-degree rotation support. It supports screen size upto 5.7 inches. The speaker also has a Flashlight function that makes your outdoor trips more convenient. The speaker’s Bluetooth technology connects within seconds with a catchment range of upto 10 meters. Buy this gadget for its multifunctional capabilities.

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,499

