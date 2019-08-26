Ubon, Riversong headphones: Super sound at the right price

Overall, you will get deep, punchy high-quality sound from the Rhythm L. Available at an affordable price of Rs 1,999, I am sure there are plenty of consumers for this headgear.

If you haven’t noticed, wired and wireless headphones have almost taken the present generation by storm. You can see today’s youngsters permanently glued to their mobile screens—either they are listening to music or watching movies, some are even playing online games and their ears are enclosed by headphones or earphones that come in various shapes and sizes. It’s a big market out there for this kind of audio equipment with numerous players vying for market share. We take a look at two fast-growing gadget firms that have debuted two promising wireless headphones.

UBON HP-800 (Rs 7,990)

Active noise cancellation (ANC) has become a popular feature in headphones, made famous by high-end brands such as Bose. However, the homegrown leading consumer accessories company, UBON, is trying to get it mainstream with its easy-to-purchase new offering, called HP-800 headphones. Basically, noise-cancelling headphones, such as the HP-800, reduce unwanted ambient sounds using active noise control. Noise cancellation makes it possible to listen to audio content without raising the volume excessively. It can also help a passenger sleep in a noisy environment such as a commercial airline.

As such, the HP-800 comes with ANC combined with enhanced bass. Developed in UBON audio labs, HP-800 headphone offers clear vocals along with smart noise reduction to deliver realistic high-fidelity sound. The headphones provide a good musical experience, there’s battery life of 20 hours and up to 200 hours of standby time. The UBON headphones have feather lightweight design with decent comforting ear pads. Other features include customisable turning on and off noise cancellation, built-in microphone to receive calls, and dynamic awareness which compensates for loud sounds when noise cancellation is switched on. Apart from Bluetooth, the headphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connectivity.

If you value good quality sound and decent performance plus good price when it comes to listening, then the UBON HP-800 can be a good choice.

Riversong Rhythm L (Rs 1,999)

Rhythm L is a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology headphone from Riversong, a subsidiary of the leading mobile phone developer – IMG Technology Group. The headphones come with comfortable skin—friendly protein leather. The swivel folding design makes it easier to store when not in use and during travels. The virtual surround sound from Rhythm L will make your music and movie

audio experience quite good. The protein sponge material protects the ear with zero pressure and provides maximum comfort.

Basically, Rhythm L is an on-ear headset which comes with an AUX mode and SD card slot. The headphone also has built-in smart decoder chip, supports 32GB TF card, has over 10 hours of battery life and mode button to switch to different modes like Nature, Popular,

Rock, Jazz, Country and Deep Bass. It has coverage area of 10 metres, frequency range of 2.402–2.480 GHz, there’s a 500mAh battery that supports 10 hours of talk/play time, and three hours of charge time.

Overall, you will get deep, punchy high-quality sound from the Rhythm L. Available at an affordable price of `1,999, I am sure there are plenty of consumers for this headgear.