Ubon PB-X12 Power Bank review: Perfect for travellers

A rapid increase in the adoption of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile phones, MP3 players, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, etc., has fueled the demand for power banks to ensure uninterrupted use. Sending a market opportunity, UBON, a fast-growing gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has launched PB-X12 Power King portable power bank at Rs 2,999. With an impressive 3-in-1 in-built cable support, this palm size portable power bank is said to be 10x smaller, 100x faster and 5x more efficient than any other silicon devices currently being used for traditional charging.

The power bank features a built-in V8, Type C cable and iPhone cable as well. With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, the power bank can charge your iPhone 2.4 times and your Android phone 2.2 times more than any other power bank in its category. Apart from the rapid charge feature, this powerful product consists of precise IC-protection that helps you avoid over-charging, over-discharging or even short circuit that may shorten the life of your device and sometimes cause irreparable damage to your most prized possession.

PB-X12 Power King also has dual USB ports apart from the type C and lightning cable. With a maximum output of 2A, it can power up your smartphone/ tablet faster than conventional 1A chargers/ power banks. The minimal design can fit in your bag, pocket or even your hands when you’re on the go. It also features an LED indicator, which intimates you about the amount of power left in the power bank. This handy power bank is lighter than other portable power banks, which makes it a perfect fit for travel enthusiasts as well.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999