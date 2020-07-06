UBON PB X-22 Boss Power: Recharge your phone on the go

This power bank comes with a 2.1 a dual USB which supports two-way fast charging.

People now have a number of gadgets—mobile phones, headphones, tablets, et al—at their disposal, but because these devices are electronic, they get discharged after many hours of use. This is where power banks come into play. Small and lightweight hence easy to carry around, power banks ensure your personal electronic devices never run out of juice. The beauty lies in the fact that you can charge multiple devices with one power bank.

When it comes to picking the right power bank, the two main things to consider are power and portability. Towards this, UBON, a leading gadget accessories and consumer electronics firm, has brought to the market its new offering, UBON PB X-22 Boss Power at a striking price of Rs 2,999. Small enough to keep it your jeans pocket, the key highlight of this portable power bank is its impressive 10,000 mAh (milliampere hour) battery capacity that gives 500 life cycles along with a twin USB port which extends great functionality and convenience to the power bank. Another important USP of this gadget is its trendy and compact design which fits easily inside a palm and comes with a LED battery indicator at the top.

This power bank comes with a 2.1 a dual USB which supports two-way fast charging. During the trial period, I have been charging the mobile phone, all sorts of wired and wireless headphones and earphones and the best part was its high-speed charging ability —you don’t experience much capacity loss even after many charging cycles.

The UBON PB X-22 Boss Power has been designed with a high gloss finish and compact body. It looks very trendy and easy to carry anywhere. Company officials say that the power bank has been designed keeping the work-from-home scenario in mind. Professionals are working from home and coordinating with their team over group chats which calls for a power bank which has a massive capacity and is easy to carry at the same time.

Long story short, this UBON product is compactly designed to be carried easily and can charge your gadgets hassle-free while you are managing your work. With its 10,000mAh capacity, you should be able to charge your phone three whole times on a single charge of its own.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999