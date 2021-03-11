UBON GBT-22A AUDIO BAR: A wireless speaker with torchlight

Recently, this Delhi-based firm debuted a new wireless speaker—GBT-22A Audio Bar, a true wireless speaker (TWS) priced at Rs 1,199.

These days, wireless speakers come in all shapes and sizes. They have evolved to deliver good sound quality, are bright and attractive in appearance, some come with voice assistants making them truly high-tech. Homegrown gadget accessories and consumer electronics firm UBON has made a place for itself in the accessories and audio segment with its range of Bluetooth speakers and headphones, chargers, cables and other nifty gadgets.

Recently, this Delhi-based firm debuted a new wireless speaker—GBT-22A Audio Bar, a true wireless speaker (TWS) priced at Rs 1,199. The Audio Bar comes Memory Card Reader, USB Drive, Portable Speaker, TF, USB Play, Torch, and FM Radio. It offers power backup with the support of an inbuilt 500 mAh battery. It has an inbuilt USB port and Micro SD port to use micro SD card for playing music.If you get bored of your playlist you can switch to FM mode and tune in to your favourite FM stations.

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack upto 10 meters operating range. The device is perfect for your parties or travel sojourns and can be easily connected to a laptop, tablet, phone, etc. The GBT-22A Audio Bar continues the trend with a round cylindrical shape. The micro USB port for charging and the auxiliary port are protected with a plastic flap and next to it is the battery indicator LEDs and the power button. UBON GBT-22A has inbuilt speakers that offer better sound output and relaxing bass.

The GBT-22A Audio Bar comes in three colours – Black, Blue and Red.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199