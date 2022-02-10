Ubon BT-350 Air Shark Earbuds: Perfect for long runs and workouts

This pair of earbuds offers 20 hours of playtime and Hi-Fi sound quality.

These days, wireless earbuds are getting more popular than ever. TWS or true wireless stereo earbuds are awesome because you do not have to be bothered with a cord dangling around your neck. Their main benefit is convenience: few of us would argue that fewer wires in our lives is a bad thing. While there are plenty of options available out there in the market, there are performance problems too, such as one earbud not working, connectivity issues, bad sound quality, etc. The all-new Ubon BT-350 Air Shark wireless earbuds deliver great sound and music experience, thanks to the superior build quality and advanced technology. Work, jog or run, the BT-350 is fit for all types of usage. Available for Rs 3,999, it offers 20 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby.

The TWS comes with an in-built mic that gives you crystal clear audio on the go. UBON earbuds pair is comfortable to wear, with noise isolating feature that ensures a good audio experience. The secure fit design makes it the right pick for outdoor activities like running, jogging, etc. The BT-350 is comfortable on the ears even during extended playback hours.

The BT-350 Air Shark is equipped with Type-C fast charging and offer Hi-Fi sound quality. Further, it is equipped with the Bluetooth V5.1 ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source. It comes with dual mic support along with a touch control feature to control your playlist, receive calls, and trigger virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The pair can be used separately after successful auto-pairing, not only for listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls. The BT-350 is available in Black and White variants.

I liked the BT-350 Air Shark for the simple reason that it has a well-balanced sound profile. It delivers high-quality audio that is rich and captivating. The ergonomic fit of the earbuds give great comfort wearing and also help isolate background noise at bay. Also, it has an impressive battery life, making it a hot pick in the market.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999