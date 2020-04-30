Ubisoft drops next major Assassin’s Creed game amid Coronavirus crisis; details inside

The game will be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft confirmed via live stream on Wednesday that the next Assassin’s Creed game will indeed be set in the Viking age. The game will be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft isn’t sharing any further details just yet, though a full CGI trailer is coming later on Thursday. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should ideally be the first Assassin’s Creed game to be playable on the next-generation of consoles, aka the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they arrive later this year.

The Assassin’s Creed reveal was rather unexpected, with Ubisoft sending out a press release about the development only hours before the live stream. Ubisoft got Australian contemporary digital artist Bosslogic, known for his collaborations with both Marvel as well as DC Comics, on-board for the reveal. The artist digitally created “a unique art piece” to reveal or rather tease the setting of the next Assassin’s Creed game, which was live streamed across Twitch, Mixer, Youtube, and Twitter.

The Norse-inspired setting shows off the protagonist wielding an axe in classic Assassin’s Creed styling. There have been rumours that this game might see the return of the “hidden blade” though you can’t tell for sure looking at this brief teaser. The game will focus on land and naval-based combat elements taking you back to the Viking age (793 AD – 1066).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is being (co) developed by 15 studios around the world — so far — with Ubisoft Montreal seemingly at helm.

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP — Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

Ubisoft has already delayed the launch of some of its biggest titles this year. These include Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods and Monsters. The decision to push forward the launch of these games apparently stemmed from a not-so-encouraging response to some of its recent titles, more specifically, Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

“While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players,” Ubisoft had said in a statement.

Ubisoft is no stranger to delaying games though and Assassin’s Creed is a classic example. After Assassin’s Creed Syndicate “literally” bombed in 2015, the company took a year off, and then came out with Assassin’s Creed Origins, which is undoubtedly one of the most compelling titles in the franchise. The last Assassin’s Creed game — Odyssey — came out in 2018, so obviously, expectations will be immensely high with the new one.