Uber says no evidence of sensitive data leak in latest hack: Report

Uber after probing its recent data breach has confirmed that there is “no evidence” pointing that the hacker has got access to company’s confidential data, according to a report by Associated Press. Uber had recently mentioned that its data was breached which had forced the ride-hailing company to shut down its internal communications and engineering systems.

Uber on Thursday had mentioned that it had alerted the law enforcement authorities about the breach and that the matter was under investigation. The breach was reportedly made by an 18-year-old boy who had shared several screenshots with the cybersecurity researchers indicating that he could obtain full access to the cloud-based systems and code repositories.

Following the data breach, The New York Times was contacted by an individual who claimed to be the hacker and sent screenshots of the internal Uber systems claiming he had access to their systems.

The alleged hacker had even contacted The Post stating that he had hacked Uber for fun and was considering leaking the company’s source code.

“All of our services including Uber, Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and the Uber Driver app are now bringing back online its internal software tools. As we shared yesterday, we have notified law enforcement,” the company shared via a tweet.

It further added that all the internal software tools which had been taken down are now up and running.

Uber on Thursday had reported that the ride-hailing service had experienced a data breach which prompted them to immediately shut down their services.

Earlier, in 2016, hackers had reportedly stolen information from over 57 million drivers and rider accounts and had later made a ransom call to Uber.

