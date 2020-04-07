Uber partners with Flipkart to deliver essential products during Coronavirus lockdown

Uber will not be charging its commission for the services

Ride-hailing cab aggregator Uber has partnered with Flipkart in order to ensure people get essential products during the coronavirus lockdown. The e-commerce giant will be using Uber’s fleet to deliver all the essential products ordered by people, Uber has said in a blog post. The services will be provided in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. There are speculations that Uber may extend these services in other cities as well. According to Prabhjeet Singh, director – operations, and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, the company is offering these services so that people can stay indoors. In this way, the company aims to help the government in containing the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in India.

The company has mentioned that it will not be charging its commission for the services and the money earned from these deliveries will be distributed among its drivers. It further said that while providing services to the consumers, it will adhere to the guidelines chalked by the central government. The drivers will strictly follow hygienic protocol and ensure safety. “In line with government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialized safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards,” Uber said in a statement.

The partnership with Flipkart is the company’s third B2B venture after it had partnered with Spencer’s retail and Big Basket. With the Big Basket partnership, Uber will be deploying its services in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida and Chandigarh and has said that it will add more cities in time. The company is pinning its network for essential services in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown followed by an acute shortage of delivery personnels. The company had earlier said that there is a surge in demand for essentials and Uber can play a role in catering delivery services for these goods.