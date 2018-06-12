Uber Lite launched in India; it’s of 5MB size: Should Ola worry?

Uber Lite app is claimed to run even with 2G connectivity

Uber on Tuesday launched a new app in India aimed at the users with sketchy Internet and entry-level smartphones. Called Uber Lite, the new app is company’s answer to Ola Lite app that was launched by the rival Ola last year. The Uber Lite app, which is 5MB in size, is available on Android, which powers a large number of affordable and entry-level smartphones in India, making it easier for those users who have hesitated in downloading the regular Uber app probably because of its unwieldy size.

The Uber Lite app is claimed to run even with 2G connectivity, which has matured to 4G across India because of Jio, however, the company says it is specially designed for emerging markets. The stripped down version of ride-hailing app Uber will available in Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad as of now, however, more cities will be covered later. The Uber Lite will roll out to the users this summer in India while the other countries will get it later this year.

In order to minimise the size, Uber has removed the Map View and real-time location tracking. The app relies on your phone’s GPS to locate the rider, however, when the network is lost, Uber will redirect the map to a nearby landmark. This way, the rider can type the name of the nearest landmark instead of entering the exact location. The riders will have the cash option to pay the driver, however, the online payment methods will also be available.

During the ride, the rider will be able to share the status with others so as to keep the friends and relatives informed about the whereabouts. Uber has also integrated the SOS button in the Uber Lite app, keeping in mind the emergency situations that may arise. The Uber Lite app is available in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu as of now – with the support for more regional languages coming soon, the company said.