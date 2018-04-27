Uber driver ‘turns’ Rs 333 tip into Rs 94 lakh bounty: All about his remarkable turn of fate

an Uber cab driver in Lakewood, Texas, was tipped by the rider in an unusual way that opened the gates of fortune for him

When ride-hailing apps such as Uber began thriving in the markets, the drivers that were increasingly registering themselves were content with the bounties they received. However, as soon as the cab services gained a foothold, the drivers began to despise the companies for cutting down on their incentives. Now, an Uber driver in the US got lucky enough and will leave this feeling behind, giving hope to other drivers as well.

As per a report, an Uber cab driver in Lakewood, Texas, was tipped by the rider in an unusual way that opened the gates of fortune for him. According to 9news, the Uber driver named James was taking a ride for his regular customer, who after the completion of the ride tipped him with a Super Special Ultimate Bingo Scratch ticket worth $5. Little did he know that the ticket he received could flood him with an unforeseen amount of money. The driver scratched the ticket to find just a prize of $30. He smartly invested this money to buy six more tickets. “I kept winning these smaller amounts and just kept rolling it over and over into more tickets,” James told 9news.

Now, whatever money he won from these six tickets was re-invested in buying more scratch tickets. After repeating this process for over six months, the Uber driver finally found a lucky number on of his newly-bought tickets on April 25. That ticket won him the Top Prize-winning Bingo ticket that was worth more than the money he expected. He went to the office in Denver where he was invited to collect a prize money of whopping $140,000, which is approximately Rs 94,00,000.

James accredits his fate to have played a key role in the bountiful prize money. “I very rarely get the same passenger multiple times, but I’d picked up this guy a few times,” he said. “I haven’t been able to find him yet and tell him about this, but I hope I do.” With this unprecedented amount of money in hands, the Uber driver reportedly wishes to give a part to his parents, who, according to him, supported him financially on multiple occasions. He is also said to use this money to “soup-up” the car he drives for Uber so that he can continue working for the firm.