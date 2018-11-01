Two soaps for Rs 16,000! Man orders smartphone on Amazon, gets two soap cakes instead

An Amazon delivery boy reportedly duped a man (Source: Reuters)

A Karwa Chauth gift became the cause of arrest of a man who allegedly duped a customer. A resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida ordered a smartphone on Amazon.in for his wife as a gift on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. He, however, found two cakes of soap inside the box delivered to him by a delivery man who works for a logistics firm associated with Amazon, as per a report by Times of India. The delivery person has been arrested on charges of cheating, in addition to a criminal breach of trust case against the regional director at Amazon and two directors at the logistics firm.

Vishal Tyagi, who has reportedly lodged the complaint against the delivery man named Anil Kumar, Amazon official, and directors of logistics firm, told Times of India that the order for a new smartphone for his wife Megha was placed on October 26 on Amazon.in. An amount of Rs 16,000 was already paid for the order via credit card. When the order arrived at 7 pm the next day, the couple was shocked to see the smartphone missing from the retail box, instead found two detergent soap cakes. The delivery person was asked by the couple to stay back as they opened the box in front of him, wary of similar incidents happened in the past, Megha said in the report.

After taking the wraps off the box and opening it, two soap cakes were found instead of the handset. The couple asked Anil about the missing phone but he denied any involvement and refused to take the package back. The report further mentions that Anil kept insisting that it is not his fault as he delivered the box as was given to him. The couple then took Anil to the police station where an FIR was lodged against him along with people at Amazon and the logistics firm the man belonged to.

While the police have acknowledged the case and booked the concerned people accused in the FIR, Amazon has released a statement that says the company is facilitating the case with any support required. The e-commerce company also said that it takes the fraudulent incidents “seriously” as “India’s most trusted online marketplace”. The case has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida.