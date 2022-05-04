Twitter’s new ‘circle’ feature gives you more control over who can see and react to your Tweets

Elon Musk’s Twitter has started testing a new feature, called Twitter Circle, that gives users more control over who they choose to Tweet to in the sense only those people who’re part of the circle will be able to see and react to them. The micro-blogging website categorically mentions that a circle is not the same as a community or protected accounts. Twitter Circle appears to be more specific, more granular, and more personal. “Twitter Circle is a way to send Tweets to select people, and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd,” it says explaining the feature, adding “you choose who’s in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you’ve added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle.”

Twitter is kicking off the proceedings with a cap of 150 people meaning users can choose to share their Tweets with up to a maximum of 150 people, at the time of writing, using Twitter Circle. Also, you can have only one Twitter Circle per account, so, in case you want to have more specific Tweets you wish to share with a more diverse range of people, that is not an option at least not right now. Thirdly, not everyone can access the feature yet since Twitter has only just started testing it, so it would be some time before it is more broadly available for more users. At this point, select users globally can access it, and in case you are one of the very limited people eligible, you’ll find the option to create a circle when you compose a new Tweet. It is available across Android, iOS, and Twitter.com.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.



We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd.



Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

There are a few other things to note. You can include anybody in a circle, even those you don’t follow. The complete list of people will be accessible to you alone, though. Others will be able to see the members only when someone likes or responds to your tweet and provided, they’re not a protected account. Members can’t Retweet a circle Tweet, either, although be sure that they still can download, capture and then re-share images or screenshots of your Twitter Circle content. Lastly, there is no option remove yourself from a circle, at this point. You can only mute the conversation if you don’t want to participate.

