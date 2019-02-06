Twitter’s Jack Dorsey prefers Bitcoin with his red wine

When asked just how much bitcoin he was holding, Dorsey responded with a simple “Enough.”

Twitter Inc.’s CEO Jack Dorsey took to the social network Tuesday evening to tell the world his crypto picks when a user asked him which coins and tokens he was holding.

“I only have bitcoin,” he said.

The comments came after a tweet in which he highlighted experiments with the Lightning Network, an initiative being developed to make crypto payments faster and cheaper by removing the need to record every transaction on the blockchain.

When asked just how much bitcoin he was holding, Dorsey responded with a simple “Enough.”

Moving on from cryptocurrencies, the recommendations continued with a user asking him if he preferred beer, wine, whiskey, vodka or water for drinks with friends. Dorsey replied, saying he preferred red wine.