Twitter’s blank tweet is now a meme: Here’s how Internet went insane

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 2:14 PM

Twitter kickstarted an onslaught of memes after it posted a blank tweet

Twitter has created a meme storm (Source: Reuters)

It’s common these days that an oddly pleasant or even grotesque event on the Internet serves as an ingredient for a flurry of memes. Late Thursday, Twitter kickstarted an onslaught of memes after it posted a blank tweet. The tweet posted by the official handle of Twitter has nothing comprehensible written, which makes it look blank. As soon as the tweet was posted, the tweeple from all around the world began the process of trolling the social media company via memes, emojis, and even some critique on its policies and non-adherence to the users’ preferences (for example, inability to edit tweets is still something Twitter is heavily criticised for).

While the tweet looks entirely blank, it isn’t really. If you click and select the blank field in the tweet, the selected area in blue colour will show at least five lines, including one with a rather short length. This is possible because of the letters or symbols written in a language that is ‘undefined’, as per the ISO 639 standards that represent language groups on the Web. We did an analysis of the tweet and found that the text has been posted within quotes, which again is a delimiter for any strings used within a function. Moreover, the size of the text written in the tweet is ‘jumbo’, which Twitter machines could not parse.

Some of the memes that have been made Twitter users, including some big brands, are:

