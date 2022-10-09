Twitter would much rather like you to share a tweet, not screenshot it

Twitter is reported to have started sending notifications to users as they took screenshots of the tweets, poking them to share the tweets instead.

Jane Manchun Wong is known to first spot this in the micro blogging app, Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot. She posted about this experience on Friday.

“Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet,” posted Jane in a tweet. As per the screenshot attached by Jane, we could see two options – Copy link and Share Tweet.

The Verge reports that Twitter’s spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo confirmed that the pop up is a test with a small sect of iOS users. The pop-up is the most recent minor update the California’s social media giant is testing in an effort to encourage more Twitter usage. Screenshots of tweets are eventually reposted on the network, but they are also shared on websites other than Twitter, such as group chats and other private messaging services, Instagram stories and posts, etc.

Additionally, Twitter’s “Edit Button” feature is live now for the Blue subscribers in the US. California’s social media giant has already rolled out the feature for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It has not given a say on the possibility of feature roll out for Indian users.

However, there are some restrictions to the new tweet editing feature as well -users can’t edit tweets after 30 minutes they have posted. Twitter Blue subscription charges vary as per the region – monthly payments of the subscription start at $4.99 in the US.