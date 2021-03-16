Twitter will soon let you log in to your account using security keys across devices

Twitter announces plan of action to help better secure user accounts. (IE Image)

Twitter accounts will soon get more secure with two-factor authentication using security keys. Users will be able to log in to their accounts only through security keys and log in. Currently, the log-ins are supported by a third-party two-factor authentication as a backup. Twitter, however, has not mentioned when this feature will be available for its users.

The announcement for more secure logins was made by Twitter on its portal. There was also mention of using security keys i.e physical keys that are connected to the PC using USB or Bluetooth so that users do not need to type passwords all the time that can be used by malicious software to hack the account. With these security keys, users will no longer be required to share personal information with Twitter required as a backup when one loses their password.

The user can use their physical security key to log-in when faced with an issue to log in. The account security will cryptographically authenticate the account and facilitate the login.

Twitter said it will also allow the use of multiple security keys for one account. Earlier in December Twitter extended its security-key support to its two-factor authentication accounts for mobile users only.