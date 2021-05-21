Twitter verifications are now open for public: How to get that coveted ‘blue tick’ badge, check eligibility and other details

Twitter verifications are now open for public.

In a recent announcement by social media platform Twitter, the company is now rolling out its new verification application process, which means that it will review public applications for getting a ‘blue tick’ on the microblogging platform.

To be sure, the profile verification feature on Twitter is not new and the platform had been recognising such accounts for long. However, due to some confusion over endorsements, Twitter had suspended it in 2017. As the feature is being rolled back, new profiles on Twitter get a blue badge which will differentiate these from other profiles. The feature is expected to be available for all users in the coming days.

Criteria for getting a verified

In order for Twitter to verify some profiles on the platform, it is crucial that the profile meets one of the six criterias that Twitter has set for recognition. These profile categories are listed below.

Government

Companies, brands, and organisations

News organisations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

Twitter accounts meeting any one of these categories will be considered. To be sure, these profiles should also be completed. Simply put, profile name, profile image, along with a confirmed email address or a phone number needs to be provided. Apart from this, Twitter said that the account has to be active for at least six months and should strictly adhere to the rules set by the social media platform. Remaining details, Twitter has provided in the verification policy.

How to get verified

Over the next few weeks, Twitter users will start seeing a new verification application in the Account Settings tab. This option will be provided to all users in a phased manner, implying that not everyone will see the changes immediately. Once the verification application option is available, users will have to list one eligible category where they belong.

After this, Twitter will ask users to provide identity details and this includes uploading government issued ID, entering an official email address, or in some cases giving an official website link that directly refers to a Twitter account. Upon application submission, Twitter will take some time (a few days to a few weeks) to get back to the applicants via email. The time taken by Twitter to access the application varies depending on the number of applications that have been submitted.

Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Once the application is approved, Twitter will start showing the blue badge on the profile. In case of unapproved applications, users can reapply after 30 days of receiving the company’s decision.

Meanwhile, Twitter has started enforcing a policy that will automatically remove the verification badge from those accounts which do not meet the updated criteria for verification any more. The badges will also be removed from those profiles that are inactive or have incomplete data.