Twitter users lost many followers today but it’s okay: Here’s what really happened

December 02, 2021 11:51 PM

'Followers par hamla' trends on Twitter as users lose significant followers.

Twitter followers : Twitter users, on Thursday (December 2, 2021) started complaining of losing their followers on a massive scale. Users reported a sudden drop of followers on Twitter today. Some users reported a loss of as many as 500 followers in one go, while some lost a whooping 100K of followers. What is even more surprising is that newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal himself witnessed a significant loss of followers. From 360.3 k followers, the CEO is left with only 43.7k followers on Twitter.

A regular clean up!

This is not the first time when Twitter has performed such a clean up on its platform. This exercise is done to get rid of bots that have been a major problem with the new digital era. Twitter Support back in June had done something similar and said, “You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we’ve asked to confirm their password or phone number aren’t included in follower counts until they’ve confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure.”

When Anupam Kher lost followers!

Twitter earlier this year in June ran a similar clean up where so many people including Bollywood actor Anupam Kher witnessed a sudden drop in followers. The actor tweeted about losing a massive 80,000 followers in 36 hours.

A meme fest you can’t afford to miss

While the hashtag “Followerspehamla” is still trending, there is no official word from Twitter about the reason for such a sudden drop in followers.

In another important development, Twitter has recently announced that it will not allow users to share images, videos of private individuals without their consent. The company had banned media files that reveal a person’s sensitive information such as home address, contact information and other relevant information. The new rules came just a day after the company announced Parag Agrawal as its new chief executive officer (CEO), following the exit of Jack Dorsey.

