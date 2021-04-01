Twitter users can now add stickers to Fleets: How to use and everything to know

Twitter introduces stickers to its ephemeral stories feature- Fleets

Twitter users can now add stickers to its ephemeral stories-like Fleets, the social media giant recently announced. These stickers are available both for iOS and Android users.

How to add stickers to Fleets

To add stickers a Twitter user has to tap on the smiley face icon on the bottom of the screen that appears at the time of making fleets. A collection of Twitter-made animated stockers appear along with emojis/Twemojis. Twitter can also pull up GIFs sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy. On searching for it on the search bar at the top of the screen.

“Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the “smile” icon, on Android and iOS.” Twitter said.

For Snapchat or Instagram users, the sticker option is quite the same as they have offered the feature for years now. Since Fleets were added to Twitter only in November last year, stickers might be the first sign of introducing more additions.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also beta-testing its audio feature, Spaces that rivals Clubhouse. Soon users will also be able to undo a tweet with the ‘undo tweet’ button but users have to pay to the company’s subscription feature to use that. Twitter has revealed that users will soon be able to upload and view 4K images