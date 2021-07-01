Twitter update: Security key can be your only two-factor authentication method to secure account now

In 2018, Twitter added the option to use security keys as one of several 2FA options to secure accounts

Twitter users can switch to a two-factor authentication method with the use of security keys. The security keys will now be the only way of securing your account both on mobile and web. Physical security keys are one of the most effective ways to keep the Twitter account safe and have advantages over other two-factor methods like SMS or an authenticator app because they don’t rely on a code that a bad actor could intercept. The physical keys are only confined to the users.

It was only in March when Twitter announced that it would let you use a security key as your only two-factor authentication method, and on Wednesday, it said via a tweet that the feature is now live. “Now security keys can be your one and only two-factor authentication method on mobile and web.” said the tweet.

Security keys have built-in protections to ensure that even if a key is used on a phishing site, the information shared can’t be used to access your account. Moreover, they can differentiate legitimate sites from malicious ones and block phishing attempts that SMS or verification codes would not.

In 2018, Twitter added the option to use security keys as one of several 2FA options to secure accounts, but it worked only for Twitter on the web, not the mobile app, and required accounts to have another form of 2FA enabled as well. In 2019, Twitter upgraded its security key support where users can enable 2FA without providing a phone number. Soon security keys were made available for iOS and Android along with the web. . Earlier this year, Twitter allowed the user to have multiple security keys making it easier for accounts managed by multiple people to enable 2FA.

“With this update, we want everyone to feel empowered to enable security keys to better secure their Twitter account.” the social media giant said in its blogpost.